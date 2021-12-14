Punjab prepared to tackle new Covid variants: OP Soni

Amid fears that the new Covid-19 variant Omicron could trigger a third wave of the pandemic, Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni said on Monday that the state health department was fully prepared to tackle any eventuality.

Soni, who also holds the health portfolio, said the state government has enhanced the production of oxygen to 609 MT against the peak demand of 300 MT during the second wave. During the day, he also inaugurated oxygen plants at the Sultanpur Lodhi civil hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital during two separate events in Kapurthala and Ludhiana.

Terming the installation of oxygen plants in all medical colleges and civil hospitals in Punjab a giant step, he said the state had to depend on the Union government for the supply of oxygen during the second wave, but now the state has more than double the capacity against the peak demand. He said people in the state must follow all guidelines of the health department besides getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

Replying to a question regarding announcements made by Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Soni said the health model of Delhi is a “complete failure” as thousands of people lost their lives in the national capital during the second wave and many rushed to Punjab hospitals for treatment.

Death toll climbs to 16,620

Meanwhile, Punjab on Monday registered one death and 26 fresh cases of Covid-19, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s tally of positive cases has reached 6,03,761 and the death toll has climbed to 16,620. The number of active cases stands at 347.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot recorded the maximum five, followed by four in Ludhiana district. The state’s positivity rate for the day remained 0.13%. With 59 persons recovering from the infection, the number of those cured has reached 5,86,794.

Also, 99,353 doses of the vaccine were administered on the day.