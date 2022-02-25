Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab records 124 Covid cases, 5 deaths
Punjab records 124 Covid cases, 5 deaths

Punjab recorded 124 fresh Covid cases on Friday, while five more patients succumbed to the virus in the state in the past 24 hours
Among districts, Hoshiarpur and Mohali registered 19 Covid cases each, followed by 12 in Jalandhar.
Among districts, Hoshiarpur and Mohali registered 19 Covid cases each, followed by 12 in Jalandhar.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab recorded 124 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, while five more patients succumbed to the virus in the state in the past 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate stood at 0.54%, according to the medical bulletin.

Among districts, Hoshiarpur and Mohali registered 19 cases each, followed by 12 in Jalandhar. With 166 people recovering from the virus, the number of those cured climbed to 7,39,310 while the active caseload dropped to 848.

As many as 7,57,859 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,701 have died. Meanwhile,the health department administrated 69,414 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine during the day

Friday, February 25, 2022
