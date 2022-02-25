Punjab records 124 Covid cases, 5 deaths
Punjab recorded 124 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, while five more patients succumbed to the virus in the state in the past 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate stood at 0.54%, according to the medical bulletin.
Among districts, Hoshiarpur and Mohali registered 19 cases each, followed by 12 in Jalandhar. With 166 people recovering from the virus, the number of those cured climbed to 7,39,310 while the active caseload dropped to 848.
As many as 7,57,859 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,701 have died. Meanwhile,the health department administrated 69,414 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine during the day
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.