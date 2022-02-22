Punjab records 125 more Covid cases, 3 deaths

The single-day Covid-19 count in Punjab came down to 125 while three more people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday. Among districts, Mohali led with 24 fresh cases, followed by 19 in Jalandhar and 13 in Hoshiarpur.

With 307 patients recovering from the infection, the number of those cured in the state has reached 7,38,666 while the active caseload has dropped to 1,120.

As many as 7,57,475 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,689 have lost their lives to the virus.

According to the medical bulletin, the state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.84%. The health department also administered 64,532 doses of the vaccine during the day.