Punjab reports 3,643 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Friday registered 3,643 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,17,536, according to a medical bulletin.

In Mohali, 44.33% of samples were found positive against the state’s positivity rate of 14.64%.

Patiala registered maximum 840 cases with a positivity rate of 32.31 %. Ludhiana reported 561 cases, Amritsar 346, Jalandhar 342 and Pathankot 204 cases, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state also shot up to 12,614.

With 369 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 588257, the bulletin said.

Channi’s wife, son, daughter-in-law test Covid positive

Mohali: Three members of the family of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi are among 563 persons who tested positive for Covid-19, in Mohali district on Saturday.

Mohali civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said on Saturday that the chief minister’s wife Dr Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for Covid-19, while the CM’s younger son and he himself tested negative.

“They have been infected with coronavirus infection and are now in home isolation in Kharar,” Dr Adarshpal Kaur said.

On Wednesday evening, CM Channi had addressed a press conference in Chandigarh to say that he decided not to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme in Ferozepur because his principal secretary Hussan Lal and a personal assistant had tested positive a few days ago.

Patiala reports 840 cases, highest in state

Patiala Two persons died due to Covid-related complications while 840 tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district on Saturday.

Of total cases, 630 were reported in Patiala city, 30 in Nabha, 25 in Rajpura, 11 in Samana and remaining from other district of the district.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said of total cases, 59 patients are admitted to hospitals.