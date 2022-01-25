Punjab reports 39 Covid-19 deaths, highest in 3rd wave

Chandigarh :Punjab on Monday reported 5,778 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection court to 7,19,142, according to a medical bulletin.

With 39 Covid-related fatalities, the highest in third wave, the death toll in the state reached 17,023, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali topped the list with 1,097 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 67.97% against the state’s positivity rate of 17.86%.

Ludhiana registered 666 cases followed by 529 in Jalandhar, 455 in Amritsar, 446 in Hoshiarpur, 376 in Bathinda, 292 in Kapurthala and 221 in Moga, the bulletin said.

Maximum seven deaths were reported in Ludhaina followed by six in Patiala and five in Amritsar.

With 6,479 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 6,56,474 in the state. There are 45,645 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,75,246 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday.

Ex-CM Badal discharged from hospital

Ludhiana: Five days after former chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch tested positive for Covid, he was discharged from the DMCH, Ludhiana, on Monday. The hospital authorities sent his samples for genome sequencing and it was detected that he was infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that Badal had mild symptoms when admitted and he was discharged from the hospital after treatment on Monday. However, doctors have suggested that he should remain isolated for a few more days for speedy recovery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}