Punjab reports 63 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Friday reported 63 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,410, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported, the death toll stood at 16,607, it said. The state’s positivity rate was 0.20%.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 359, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, maximum 14 were detected in Mohali, 13 in Ferozepur and nine in Jalandhar.

With 43 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 5,86,444, the bulletin said.