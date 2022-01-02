Punjab reports spike of 332 Covid cases in a day

Punjab on Saturday reported 332 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,05,126, according to a medical bulletin. The state had on Friday reported 221 Covid cases.

Punjab’s positivity rate for the day remained 2.02% as it continues to have a poor testing record despite spike in infections. The number of active cases in the state also rose to 1,041, highest in the past three months.

Among fresh cases, maximum 98 were reported in Patiala, 53 in Pathankot and 37 in Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

With 42 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,440, it said.

Till now, 16,645 persons have lost their lives due to the virus in the state.

122 among 66 students of Thapar varsity test positive in Patiala

Patiala: The district witnessed a spike f 122 Covid cases on Saturday. As many as 66 cases have been reported from the Thapar University. On Saturday, students and their parents asked the university authorities to postpone semester examinations and shut the institution in order to contain the virus.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said they are collecting samples of close contacts of positive students and have asked the university not to allow anyone to leave the campus without testing.

14-fold surge in Bathinda in a week

BATHINDA: The district recorded a 14-fold surge in infection in the last one week after 32 people were tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day of the New Year.

According to the health department data, Bathinda reported five cases on December 25 and the number of active cases on Saturday reached 73. Civil surgeon Dr TS Dhillon said since December 28, coronavirus cases have seen a jump in the district.

He said the absence of Covid appropriate behaviour by the residents and vaccination hesitancy is primarily responsible for the upward trend of the infection. Wearing masks by the general public is almost missing, he added.

“A sizeable number of Covid-19 cases are being reported from the Bathinda military station. Other parts of the district are also reporting the cases as Covid-19 guidelines are not being followed strictly,” said Dhillon.

Overcrowding in markets, political gatherings and public transport is a common scene in the district.