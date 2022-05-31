Punjab revenue officers to go on mass leave from June 1 to 6
The Punjab Revenue Officers Association has decided to go on mass leave from June 1 to 6 to protest the suspension of sub registrars of Ludhiana (east) and Hoshiarpur and ambiguity in the government’s instructions on no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land registration.
The government on Monday ordered the suspension of Ludhiana (east) sub registrar Jeewan Kumar Garg and Hoshiarpur sub registrar Harminder Singh on charges of registration of land deals without the NOC. A few days ago, Zirakpur sub registrar Harminder Singh Sidhu was also placed under suspension on similar charges.
The revenue department has made NOC from a competent housing authority mandatory for the registration of property across the state to check illegal colonies.
Terming it political vendetta, the association said the basis of suspension was wrong as there was no restriction on registering documents without NOC after November 22, 2021. Association president Gurdev Singh Dham said that confusion over the NOC has been prevailing since 2018 but the government has not issued a clarification despite requests.
“Last week, the financial commissioner (revenue) issued another set of instructions that was a reiteration of old ones. It is against public interest, where all sale/transfer deeds, including those of villages up to 1,000 yards, have been banned. The government is least bothered and has not tried to understand the compulsions of the public and revenue officers,” he said, adding that it was hard to convince or turn away genuine land holders who come for registration of their properties.
He said that it was the responsibility of the Punjab Urban Development Authority and civic bodies to check illegal colonies but the onus has been put solely on the revenue department. The revenue officials had no way of knowing if the land they were registering fell in a legal or illegal colony, he added.
“There was no bar on registration of plots between December 2019 and July 2021. For some period, it was restrained by the Punjab and Haryana high court but again all registrations were allowed with some exceptions vide speaking orders of the FCR on November 22, 2021. The court vide its order dated 04.04.2022 did not set aside the order dated 22.11.2021, so there was no bar on registration with or without NOC,” said Dham.
He said a number of letters were written to the government, including the chief minister, to clear the air but it responded by passing arbitrary orders of suspension of officers.
He said the revenue officers were left with no choice but to go on mass leave to make their point heard.
