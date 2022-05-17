Punjab revenue officials threaten protest over ambiguity on NOC issuance
Six days after the naib tehsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar of Zirakpur was suspended and an inquiry started against two sub registrars of Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, Punjab revenue officers association came out against the state government and threatened protest, citing ambiguity in instructions on issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land registration.
In a representation to the state government on Monday, the association stated that there are a lot of contradictory instructions, which create hassles for the revenue officers as well as the common man. They said that there is no clarity on which land requires NOC, what is the procedure for issuing NOCs and registration if NOC is not produced.
On May 10, Zirakpur naib tehsildar-cum-joint registrar Harminder Singh was suspended for executing illegal registries of unauthorised colonies.
Gurdev Singh Dham, president of revenue officers’ body, said the department has issued different sets of instructions, which leads to a lot of confusion.
General secretary Sukhcharan Singh Channi said, “Residential colonies are to be regulated, approved, and regularised by housing departments i.e. Punjab Urban Development Authority or municipal corporations but these have failed to control mushrooming of illegal colonies. Moreover, they try to shift the blame on the revenue department.”
The association stated that general public and registration officers have practically no way of knowing whether the plot they are going to purchase or register is part of a legal or illegal colony as the existing revenue records, laws, and registration process is not designed for this purpose.
The association said that the recent suspension of an officer and inquiry against two others has created fear in the minds of department officials, and they will be forced to resort to protest, if clarity isn’t brought in.
-
Have stepped up measures for welfare of seniors: Chandigarh Police
Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri brought up the problem and said that many seniors are living alone and the beat staff must visit them regularly to inquire about their health and ask if they need anything. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal added that crime is under control due to pro-active policing and meetings with resident and market welfare associations are being held regularly by senior police officers.
-
‘Hindu Rashtra’ oath row: Ambala residents carry out protest march against MLA Aseem Goel
Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel took a controversial oath to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' along with several others, members of different communities on Monday carried out a protest march seeking action against the legislator. Protesters said such events disturbed the harmony and unity of all religions and criticised Goel for “acting as a leader of one community.”
-
PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled after centre in-charge accuses teachers of ‘facilitating cheating’ at govt school, Ayali Khurd
The Punjab School Education Board maths exam of 252 Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after high drama was witnessed earlier in the day. The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. PSEB has also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings.
-
Chandigarh MC directed to clarity on fitness criterion for fireman post
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought response from the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on a plea demanding clarity on the physical fitness criterion for female candidates applying for the post of fireman. The plea was filed by Rekha Rani, whose case was pending for compassionate appointment in the MCC, after Rani's father, who worked as gardener, died in 2014. The HC has sought response from the civic body by May 25.
-
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab. MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Rana Inder, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects.
