Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab rice millers allege corruption in grain quality testing system
chandigarh news

Punjab rice millers allege corruption in grain quality testing system

Association accused FCI of harassing rice shellers, says they have decided to move Punjab and Haryana High Court if issue not resolved by adopting computerised quality testing of grain
The Punjab rice millers’ association says all testing is still done in manual laboratories, which give conflicting values.
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab rice millers’ association on Tuesday demanded computerised quality testing of foodgrains, alleging corruption in the manual testing system.

Accusing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) of harassing rice shellers, association president Tarsem Saini said they have decided to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court if the issue was not resolved by adopting computerised quality testing of grain.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said, “The quality assessment mechanism adopted by FCI for grain is flawed. For the past 4-5 years, we have been demanding computerised laboratories, but in vain. To sustain corruption in FCI, the authorities in the Punjab region are not ready to bring transparency.”

“All testing is still done in manual laboratories, which give conflicting values. If the FCI management does not make its functioning transparent, our association will be constrained to move to the high court and stage protests,” he added.

Union food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal, he said, had promised to streamline the functioning of FCI but on-ground situation was contrary.

Association office-bearer Gurdeep Singh Cheema aid last month some FCI officials from its Punjab region office visited Ropar depot and trucks carrying rice were returned on verbal orders.

FCI general manager Arshdeep Singh Thind said the modernisation was in progress. “Computerised rice analysers have been set up at different places in the state for quality tests . For redressal of grievances there is a set procedure and anyone who has any problem can opt for it,” he added. He rejected allegations of FCI officials’ involvement in corrupt practices.

