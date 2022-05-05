Punjab school wins NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge in US
Washington: Two Indian student groups from Punjab and Tamil Nadu have won the “NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge”, a media release said.
Announced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during a virtual awards ceremony on April 29, the challenge involved as many as 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools.
The challenge required US and international student teams to design, engineer, and test a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system. The teams also performed mission assignments, including sample retrievals and spectrographic analysis, while negotiating the course.
“This year, students were asked to design a course that would mimic obstacles as if they were competing in Huntsville,” Aundra Brooks-Davenport, activity lead for the challenge at Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama, said.
“Ensuring team safety was a major factor in developing the design of their own obstacles. We are excited about the virtual competition and the opportunity it provided our teams,” Brooks-Davenport said.
Decent Children Model Presidency School from Punjab was the winner of the STEM Engagement Award in the high school division. The team from Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu was declared the winner in the College/University division in the Social Media Award, the release said.
-
Now, free bus rides for Capital’s labour force
Over two years after making bus rides free for women in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched a new scheme under which workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) will be able to travel ticket-free on Delhi Transport Corporation buses and cluster buses. Workers will be given a quarterly pass and the cost will be about ₹2,400 per pass, which the Board will bear.
-
Chandigarh teachers push for change in school timings amid soaring heat
UT cadre educational employees' union has written to the UT director school education asking for a change in the working hours of government schools on the lines of Punjab and Haryana amid soaring temperature.
-
HC directs Varanasi SSP to inquire into assault on woman by police
The Allahabad high court has directed the senior superintendent of police, Varanasi to inquire into the alleged assault on a woman by police personnel for inter-caste marriage. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi has also directed the SSP Varanasi to provide adequate security and keep a close vigil over the safety and security of Kavita Gupta (the woman), her husband Mahesh Kumar Vishwakarma and Kavita's in-laws so that nothing untoward happens to them in future.
-
HC allows Haryana to conduct panchayat bodies’ elections
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday allowed the Haryana government to hold panchayat elections in the state. The court was hearing pleas in which government move to amend Haryana Panchayati Raj law, which bars women from contesting on general seats, has been challenged. Additional advocate general Ankur Mittal, who along with advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan had appeared in court said it was in July 2021 that the government had given an undertaking before court that due to Covid-19 outbreak, it won't hold elections.
-
Free of cost precautionary dose rolled out by Haryana govt
The Haryana health department on Wednesday rolled out the administration of precautionary dose to fight Covid-19 for the 18-59 age group free of cost at government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs). A total of 22,137 precautionary doses, including for the 60-plus age category were administered on Wednesday. Additional chief secretary, health Rajeev Arora said they were granted access to the CoWin portal by the Union health ministry from Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics