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Punjab seeks Centre’s help as rains hit wheat on 35 lakh hectares

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately send a high-level team to assess the damage caused to wheat and other rabi crops by recent rainfall and hailstorm

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh: Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately send a high-level team to assess the damage caused to wheat and other rabi crops by recent rainfall and hailstorm.

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately send a high-level team to assess the damage caused to wheat and other rabi crops by recent rainfall and hailstorm.

According to a preliminary assessment by the state agriculture department, crop loss has been reported on over 1.3-lakh acres across the state.

In a letter to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Khudian highlighted the severe impact of inclement weather on wheat crop in the state. Wheat was sown over 35 lakh hectares during the current rabi season. The incessant rainfall and hailstorm have caused significant damage, pushing the farming community into deep distress, Khudian added.

He further added that the damage is not limited to wheat only as vegetables, fodder and other rabi crops have also been hit across multiple districts, including Fazilka, Ferozepur, Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Amritsar, Moga and Mansa. The crop loss is threatening the livelihoods of farmers and the state’s agrarian economy, the minister said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab seeks Centre’s help as rains hit wheat on 35 lakh hectares
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab seeks Centre’s help as rains hit wheat on 35 lakh hectares
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