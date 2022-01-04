Punjab sees 8-fold rise in Covid cases in a week

Chandigarh : Punjab on Monday reported another spike of 419 covid cases, a nearly eight-fold jump in a week. Punjab had on December 28 reported 53 fresh cases.

In past seven days, the state added 2,591 fresh cases with more than 800 being added in the past two days only.

More worrying is the case positivity rate in the state which has shot up almost 10 times in the past one week. The positivity rate, which was 0.46% on December 28, rose to 4.47% on Monday. In Patiala district alone, the case positivity rate was 23.95%. Pathankot, the other district of concern, reported a positivity rate of 16.2% of Monday.

State’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said according to the predictions made by the CMC, Ludhiana, by January 10, the state may report 1,000 cases a day.

“We have sent few samples for genome sequencing as well to ascertain the presence of Omicron variant,” said Dr Bhaskar.

State fails to increase testing

Punjab has failed to increase testing despite a spike in cases. On Monday, the state authorities collected 9,470 samples, the lowest in past one week, and tested 9,384 of them.

The low testing has been attributed to strike of the health staff.

46 medical college staffers among 143 test positive in Patiala

Patiala: Forty-six members of health staff, including resident doctors, faculty members and paramedical staff, have been tested positive for coronavirus at Government Rajindra Hospital and College in Patiala on Monday.

The number of Covid cases continues to increase in Patiala district after it recorded 143 cases on Monday. The active cases also rose to 421 in the district.

Of total cases, 131 cases reported in Patiala city, three in Rajpura , one in Nabha and eight in rural areas of the district.

Health authorities say 22 resident doctors, nine faculty members and 15 paramedical staffers have tested positive.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said the samples of 259 foreign travellers coming from high-risk nations were taken, of which only two has been found positive so far.

Schools in Pathankot to remain shut up to class 4 till Jan 15

PATHANKOT: The district has witnessed 310 Covid cases in the past one week and over 60% of the cases have been reported in the past three days.

On Monday, 58 persons tested positive for Covid, while the count was 78 on Sunday and 53 on Saturday.

Keeping in view of the situation, deputy commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal ordered closure of schools for up to Class 4 and anganwadi centres in the district till January 15.