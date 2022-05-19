Punjab SIT links absconding drugs case convict to 1994 fake encounter

A Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the high court to probe a 1994 alleged fake encounter case against former inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal among others has pointed to the “critical role” played by a drugs case convict, Avtar Singh, alias Tari, who had earlier been given a clean chit for lack of evidence.

The SIT is probing two FIRs of the incident: one of the 1994 disappearance of Sukhpal Singh of Gurdaspur and the other of his alleged fake encounter in Morinda that was registered after a long-drawn legal battle in 2016.

The SIT was constituted on a 2013 plea of Sukhpal’s wife Dalbir Kaur seeking an independent probe. The allegations are that a police team led by Umranangal — who was then a superintendent of police-rank officer — had stage-managed the encounter in which Sukhpal was killed, but dreaded terrorist Gurman Singh Bandala was shown as eliminated. Later, Bandala was found alive.

According to a fresh report of the SIT submitted in the high court, evidence has come on record that Avtar Singh, alias Tari, a Patiala resident, had a critical role to play in Sukhpal’s alleged abduction. The earlier constituted SIT had got Tari discharged in the case through an order of January 2019 due to lack of evidence.

Now, the new SIT is going to submit an application to set aside that order in view of fresh leads, the report filed by SIT member and additional director general of police Gurpreet Deo stated.

The report says Tari has been convicted in an October 2017 drugs FIR and was awarded a 10-year jail in 2019. He was in the Central Jail, Patiala, and was released on parole during the Covid-19 outbreak. He was to report back in September 2021, but is now absconding.

An FIR has also been registered against him in this regard, the SIT said, adding that his custodial interrogation is crucial for further investigation into both the FIRs of disappearance and fake encounter to arrive at the truth.

The report says the SIT arrived at the conclusion of Tari’s “role” after recording statements of 98 officials connected to the case, including Umaranangal’s. In addition to this, statements of six more persons were also recorded, the report said. Earlier in 2020, the SIT had told court that it has been found that terrorist Bandala is still alive and was arrested in 1998 in some other case.