Punjab: SOPs issued for 72 hours before polling day

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Wednesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the 72 hours in the run up to the voting day on February 20.

He directed all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners to make arrangements for third randomisation of polling personnel, accommodation and food for polling parties, deployment of micro-observers etc.

The CEO also asked them to ensure training to polling personnel and sector officers, strengthening of election expenditure monitoring teams, such as flying squad, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams, video viewing teams, excise monitoring teams, accounting teams, and set up a control room for the last 72 hours. Voter education camps should also be organised, he added.

The CEO also issued instructions for optimal use of central armed police force.

He directed security authorities to work out police deployment plan for the last 72 hours.

He asked the officials to obtain a worry-list of polling stations from candidates and their agents, and check the inter-state and international border to keep vigil against arms and explosives.

Special arrangements for voters

In a virtual meeting with all returning officers (ROs), the chief electoral officer (CEO) directed them to welcome first-time voters with flowers and certificates.

He also asked the officials to ensure pick-and-drop facility for elderly persons and differently abled persons, and identify 5-10 volunteers for facilitating them at polling booths.

He asked them to install selfie-points and mascot, Shera, at all the polling booths.

Raju directed the ROs to ensure that Covid safety materials, including masks, gloves, soaps, thermometer and sanitisers are available at every polling station, and there is facility of clean drinking water and toilets.