Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: SOPs issued for 72 hours before polling day
chandigarh news

Punjab: SOPs issued for 72 hours before polling day

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Wednesday directed all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners to make arrangements for third randomisation of polling personnel, accommodation and food for polling parties, deployment of micro-observers etc.
Punjab chief electoral officer asked the officials to ensure training to polling personnel and sector officers, strengthening of election expenditure monitoring teams in the run up to the polling day. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Wednesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the 72 hours in the run up to the voting day on February 20.

He directed all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners to make arrangements for third randomisation of polling personnel, accommodation and food for polling parties, deployment of micro-observers etc.

The CEO also asked them to ensure training to polling personnel and sector officers, strengthening of election expenditure monitoring teams, such as flying squad, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams, video viewing teams, excise monitoring teams, accounting teams, and set up a control room for the last 72 hours. Voter education camps should also be organised, he added.

The CEO also issued instructions for optimal use of central armed police force.

He directed security authorities to work out police deployment plan for the last 72 hours.

He asked the officials to obtain a worry-list of polling stations from candidates and their agents, and check the inter-state and international border to keep vigil against arms and explosives.

RELATED STORIES

Special arrangements for voters

In a virtual meeting with all returning officers (ROs), the chief electoral officer (CEO) directed them to welcome first-time voters with flowers and certificates.

He also asked the officials to ensure pick-and-drop facility for elderly persons and differently abled persons, and identify 5-10 volunteers for facilitating them at polling booths.

He asked them to install selfie-points and mascot, Shera, at all the polling booths.

Raju directed the ROs to ensure that Covid safety materials, including masks, gloves, soaps, thermometer and sanitisers are available at every polling station, and there is facility of clean drinking water and toilets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP