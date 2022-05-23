Punjab: Squatters get time till June 30 to voluntarily leave panchayat land
The Punjab government has given illegal occupiers time till June 30 to voluntarily relinquish possession of panchayat land, after which action will be initiated to evict them.
Rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced this after meeting representatives of 23 farmers’ bodies here on Monday. “The Punjab government is removing illegal occupants from panchayat lands after completing the legal process,” he said, while clarifying that no house will be demolished.
The minister also issued directions to the officers concerned to ensure that a 15-day notice is served before the removal of illegal encroachments. He said that if any person who gets the notice has any document in support of their rightful claim, it can be submitted with the district development and panchayat officer for examination.
Dhaliwal said that so far paperwork has been completed to remove illegal occupiers from 8,000 acres of panchayat land while 2,600 acres of land has already been released. The squatters in these cases had exhausted all legal options, he said.
Stating that the state government will protect the interests of poor and small farmers, the minister clarified that the department is also giving priority to the present occupier of agricultural panchayat land to get it on lease.
A joint nine-member committee of government officials and representatives of farmer organisations will also be formed to identify farmers who turned barren tracts into cultivable land. To provide relief in such cases, if required, the matter will be taken up in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said Dhaliwal.
The panchayats minister said that after June 10, a campaign will be launched to remove illegal occupiers from commercial panchayat lands too. He said the drive will be launched in villages adjoining big cities like Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
-
4.5 lakh govt jobs provided to youth in UP in 5 years: Guv
LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stated that 1.61 crore youth had been provided employment in the private sector through private investment while 60 lakh youth were linked to self-employment in Uttar Pradesh. “In the last five years, 4.5 lakh government jobs have been provided to the youth in UP by adopting a fair and transparent recruitment process,” she stated in her address to the joint sitting of both the houses of state legislature.
-
Govt ready for debate on any issue, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government was ready for a debate and reply on any issues related to development, the poor, farmers, youths and women, in the state assembly. Adityanath said he hoped that the members would get some guidance from the governor's address to the two houses of state legislature and the debate over his government's achievements and its future plans.
-
Medical board examines Sidhu, recommends special diet in jail
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala central jail in a 1988 road rage case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in the city on Monday for medical examination after his counsel moved an application demanding special diet for him. According to sources at Rajindra Hospital, Sidhu has been recommended a high-fibre and low-fat diet, which includes fruits, and boiled vegetables.
-
Delhiites can enjoy free electric bus rides for three days, says Kejriwal govt
Delhiites will get free rides for three days on 150 electric buses that will be flagged off by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. "Happy & free travel for 3 days from Delhi Govt's end to Delhiites in the "150 electric buses" to be flagged off tomorrow, 24/5/2022 by honourable chief minister," read a tweet from the official handle of the city government. Individuals are also applying for e-charging points.
-
MSHRC to BMC chief: Explain delay in clearing slums near Eastern Freeway
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued a show cause notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday, asking him to explain how unauthorised slums came up at the spot, causing a bottleneck and stopping motorists from accessing the Eastern Freeway at Panjrapole Naka, Chembur. MSHRC asked why remedial measures were not taken in time even after the area was handed over to the civic body in 2015.
