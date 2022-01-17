Punjab state elections: Former senior V-P of Shiromani Akali Dal’s district unit jumps ship, joins Aam Aadmi Party

Continuing the trend of state and district level-leaders from various political parties are jumping ship in view of the upcoming assembly elections, former senior vice president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district unit Harmohan Singh on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with his supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP leaders including Atam Nagar candidate Kulwant Sidhu, Master Hari Singh, Ruchi Bawa among others inducted Singh into the party fold at AAP’s district office in Gian Singh Rarewala market near Preet Palace.

The leaders stated that the Harmonhan Singh’s entry into AAP will further give a boost to the party’s prospects in the city.