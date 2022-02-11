Punjab STF busts ‘international drug racket’, ex-DSP, NRI kabaddi player held

The Punjab Police’s special task force (STF) on Thursday claimed to have busted an international drug racket with the arrest of three people, including a former deputy superintendent of police, an NRI kabaddi player and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

The key accused, NRI kabaddi player Ranjeet Singh, alias Jeeta Maur, was allegedly running the drug racket in connivance with police officials and politicians and was parking the drug money in the real estate business, said the STF headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

It claimed to have recovered 100 gram heroin and a weapon from Ranjeet.

A total of 12 people were booked under Sections 21, 25, 27, 27(A) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs at the STF police station in Mohali.

Besides Ranjeet Singh, other accused are his wife Rajinder Kaur, former DSP Vimal Kant, Canada-based NRI Davinder Singh, two ASIs Munish Kumar and Jagdish Singh, Gurjant Singh and Bhupinder Singh of Tarn Taran, Simranjit Singh of Phagwara, Jalandhar-based chartered accountants (CAs) Dinesh Sarna and Manoj Sarna and Arendeep Singh of Kapurthala.

It is learnt that the role of eight senior Punjab Police officials and three politicians is under the lens of the anti-drug unit in the case.

The FIR says that a complaint was filed with STF chief Sidhu by one Vasu Pathak, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, alleging that Ranjeet was running an international racket.

He further claimed that Davinder Singh and Ranjeet were linked with Gurjant Singh of Havelian village in Tarn Taran who was facing a case of heroin smuggling and Sonu Kangla who was facing 45 criminal cases.

The FIR says, “Davinder Singh was caught by the US authorities with a heroin consignment. Ranjeet also gave financial aid to all smugglers to purchase drugs. Ranjit has created shell companies to turn the drug money white for which he had hired CAs Dinesh and Manoj Sarna.”

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also submitted a report in the Punjab and Haryana high court related to transactions worth ₹27 crore made by Ranjeet, Rajinder Kaur and Arendeep Singh,” the FIR reads.

