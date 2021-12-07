Punjab teams log wins at North Zone National Basketball Tournament

Punjab men’s and women’s teams registered win in their first match at the first day of 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of Ludhiana Varinder Sharma and commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar inaugurated the tournament. Joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian was also present.

In the women’s category, Delhi outperformed Haryana with 83-51 score. International player Raspreet Kaur earned 17 points.In another match, Punjab Women defeated Himachal Pardesh team with a comfortable margin of 64-11.

In the men’s category, Haryana defeated Delhi with 84-64 score.In another match, Punjab overthrew J&K team with 108-37. Gurbaj Singh of Punjab earned 21 points.