Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab teams log wins at North Zone National Basketball Tournament
chandigarh news

Punjab teams log wins at North Zone National Basketball Tournament

Punjab men’s and women’s teams registered win in their first match at the first day of 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament on Monday
Players in action during the 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab men’s and women’s teams registered win in their first match at the first day of 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of Ludhiana Varinder Sharma and commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar inaugurated the tournament. Joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian was also present.

In the women’s category, Delhi outperformed Haryana with 83-51 score. International player Raspreet Kaur earned 17 points.In another match, Punjab Women defeated Himachal Pardesh team with a comfortable margin of 64-11.

In the men’s category, Haryana defeated Delhi with 84-64 score.In another match, Punjab overthrew J&K team with 108-37. Gurbaj Singh of Punjab earned 21 points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP