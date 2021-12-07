Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab teams log wins at North Zone National Basketball Tournament
Punjab teams log wins at North Zone National Basketball Tournament

Punjab men’s and women’s teams registered win in their first match at the first day of 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament on Monday
Players in action during the 71st North Zone National Basketball Tournament at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner of Ludhiana Varinder Sharma and commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar inaugurated the tournament. Joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian was also present.

In the women’s category, Delhi outperformed Haryana with 83-51 score. International player Raspreet Kaur earned 17 points.In another match, Punjab Women defeated Himachal Pardesh team with a comfortable margin of 64-11.

In the men’s category, Haryana defeated Delhi with 84-64 score.In another match, Punjab overthrew J&K team with 108-37. Gurbaj Singh of Punjab earned 21 points.

