Punjab: Three-fold spurt in infections in 3 days, tests dip

Even as Punjab has been witnessing a sudden surge in Covid infections with cases getting tripled in almost three days, the number of tests conducted in the state has dropped.

Though the Punjab government has repeatedly set a target of conducting at least 40,000 tests a day following the threat of Omicron looming large across the state along with increase in cases, the ground reality presents a different picture.

Punjab recorded 221 new cases of Covid on Friday, but the authorities conducted just 15,728 tests.

Even as the single-day cases have climbed from 50 to 221 in just four days, the state continues to have poor testing figures.

Notably, its deputy chief minister OP Soni, who holds the health portfolio, has repeatedly claimed of conducting 40,000 tests a day.

The Centre has also already asked Punjab government to increase testing citing threat of Omicron, but not even once the state reached the 40,000-mark.

Pathankot has emerged as a fresh challenge for the health administration with the district adding more than 150 cases to the state’s Covid tally in the past four days.

However, comments of state’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar could not be elicited.