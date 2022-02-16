Punjab: Three held in 33-kg heroin seizure case

TARN TARAN: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons allegedly involved in the smuggling of 33kg heroin recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran in December last year.

According to a statement issued by the NCB, Amritsar, all the three smugglers – Sarbjeet Singh of Wan Tara Singh, Shamsher Singh of village Daliri and Baldev Singh of village Mianwala in Tarn Taran – were detained from Khemkaran area of the district on Monday.

On December 26 last year, the BSF had handed over 22 packets, containing 32.9 kg of heroin to the NCB, Amritsar, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons. The heroin, which was allegedly airdropped by a drone from Pakistan, was seized by a team of the BSF near Mianwala Uttar village.

The accused confessed to their active involvement in heroin smuggling,” said an official.