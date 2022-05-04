Punjab to conclude procurement from May 5 as wheat arrivals dip

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state following drastic dip in wheat arrivals across the state.

The decision to close the mandis in a phased manner starting from May 5 has been taken by the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, who announced the closure of mandis on Tuesday, said the notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board. The state has purchase more than 93 lakh tonnes of wheat so far against the initial procurement target of 135 lakh tonnes.

Kataruchak thanked the farmers, arhtiyas, mandi labour, transporters and government officials involved in the month-long exercise of procurement of wheat in the state, expressing satisfaction on the pace of purchase and the speedy disbursal of MSP dues directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

“This happened despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather which had resulted in shrivelling of grains in most parts of the state,” he said in a statement.

The minister said that due to spurt in global wheat prices, most states had witnessed a drastic drop in government purchase of wheat, but Punjab once again led the nation in contributing the largest quantity of wheat into the central pool.

Centre orders fresh sampling of shrivelled grain

On the delay in relaxation of norms for shrivelled grains, Kataruchak said the department of food and public distribution, Government of India, had decided to send a second set of officials to take samples from the mandis to ascertain the extent of problem of shrivelling of grains. The minister assured full cooperation of the state government to the visiting officials.