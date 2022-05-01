Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab to get coal supplies from Jharkhand for power units: Minister

Punjab power minister Harbjahan Singh, who was visiting Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a private facility in Mansa district, said chief minister Bhagwant Mann is personally intervening to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state
Punjab power minister Harbjahan Singh on Saturday said electricity-generating units in the state will soon get coal supplies from Jharkhand. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on May 01, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

State power minister Harbjahan Singh on Saturday said electricity-generating units would soon start getting coal supplies from Jharkhand’s Pachwara coal mines.

Singh, who was visiting Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a private facility in Mansa district, said chief minister Bhagwant Mann is personally intervening to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.

“We are working in a coordinated manner to get coal supply from Jharkhand mines. In comparison to the previous years, demand for power has increased by 40% and a few power-generation units were shut that hit power supply. Some of these units have been repaired while others would also start power generation soon. A unit of a thermal plant at Roopnagar resumed operations today,” said the minister.

