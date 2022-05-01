Punjab to get coal supplies from Jharkhand for power units: Minister
State power minister Harbjahan Singh on Saturday said electricity-generating units would soon start getting coal supplies from Jharkhand’s Pachwara coal mines.
Singh, who was visiting Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a private facility in Mansa district, said chief minister Bhagwant Mann is personally intervening to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.
“We are working in a coordinated manner to get coal supply from Jharkhand mines. In comparison to the previous years, demand for power has increased by 40% and a few power-generation units were shut that hit power supply. Some of these units have been repaired while others would also start power generation soon. A unit of a thermal plant at Roopnagar resumed operations today,” said the minister.
Chandigarh: Thief caught red-handed in Kajheri village
A man was caught red-handed while trying to commit a theft a house in Kajheri village on Friday. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer has been identified as Iqbal Singh (24) of Kumbra Village in Mohali. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer says he was at home when Iqbal tried to break into his house. The accused was sent to judicial custody.
TiECON Chandigarh 2022: Never any shortage of funding for good ideas, says Ghazal Alagh
Co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, while decoding the recipe for success of future leaders of innovation, said that it is heartening to witness the start-up ecosystem thriving in India. Alagh, of Sharktank India fame, was speaking at TiECON 2022 in Chandigarh on Saturday.
PSPCL slaps ₹4.38L fine on man for electricity theft
A Dhanour village resident has been directed to pay a fine of ₹4.38 lakh after he was caught stealing electricity during a raid by a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Friday. The accused has been identified as son of Gurcharan Singh, Megha Singh, residing in Balbera sub-division, near Randhawa grid, in Dhanouri village. He was using an illegal transformer to commit the electricity theft.
Punjab board bans sale of three history books over distortion of facts
The Punjab School Education Board has banned three books related to history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the board in March. The books in question are 'Modern ABC of History of Punjab, written by Manjit Singh Sodhi and published by Modern Publisher, Jalandhar, 'History of Punjab' by Mahinderpal Kaur of Malhotra Book depot, Jalandhar, and History of Punjab by MS Mann of Raj Publishers, Jalandhar.
UP reports 278 new cases, 200 patients recover
Uttar Pradesh reported 278 new Covid-19 cases while 200 patients recovered. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 1,538 on Saturday. Among the 1,538 active cases under treatment, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 727, Ghaziabad 334, Lucknow 102. Among new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 133 cases, Ghaziabad 68, Lucknow 18, Agra 7, Meerut 8, Prayagraj 3. Among the 18 new cases reported in Lucknow, 11 were male and 7 female.
