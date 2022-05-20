Punjab to open 75 mohalla clinics in first phase on Independence Day
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the launch of his government’s flagship programme of mohalla clinics with the opening of 75 clinics in the first phase to mark the 75th Independence Day on August 15.
Chairing a high-level meeting of officials in Chandigarh, Mann said his government would be fulfilling a major poll promise with the setting up of these clinics both in urban and rural areas in a phased manner on the Delhi pattern.
The chief minister also gave his nod to converting non-functional sewa kendras across the state into mohalla clinics, refurbishing such complexes on a uniform pattern with basic interior components, including doctor’s room and pharmacy. He directed the principal secretary, public works, to check on modalities to convert the sewa kendras into mohalla clinics.
The chief minister also suggested forming a cluster of five to six adjoining villages by establishing a mohalla clinic at a central location, easily accessible to all. This would help in bringing a majority of people residing in rural areas within the ambit of mohalla clinics.
The state health secretary informed the chief minister about the existing network of nearly 3,000 sub-centres in the rural areas being efficiently manned by trained paramedics headed by a community health officer. He mooted the proposal to convert the sub-centres also into mohalla clinics.
The CM asked the health secretary to start the process to hire services of doctors/paramedics on contract for mohalla clinics besides working out an action plan for hiring an agency for clinical tests. The health secretary said the recruitment was underway and the tendering process for hiring the services of an agency for clinical tests would be done by May 31.
