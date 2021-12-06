Punjab to play J&K in opening match of basketball championship

The inaugural match of North Zone 71st Senior National Basketball Championship ( men and women) will be played between Punjab and J&K teams on Monday.

General secretary of Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) Teja Singh Dhaliwal advised the teams to play a confident and disciplined game. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Ludhiana) Parminder Singh, who is organising secretary of the games wished success to the Punjab teams. J P Singh, vice-president of PBA, TS Riar and Brij Goyal from District Basketball Association informed that arrangements have already been made for the stay of six states’ teams and officials.

Punjab men’s team members, Amritpal Singh, Amyjot Singh, Gurbaz Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Arvinder Singh, Sukhdeep Pal Singh, Manjot Singh, Aakash Sharma, Mannatpreet Singh, Tejinderpal Singh, Navkarman Singh and Tarunpreet Singh will be coached by chief coach Rajinder Singh, assistant coach Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon and Davinderpal Singh Dhindsa .

Coach Ravinder Singh, Saloani and team manager Davinder Dhindsa will mentor Punjab women’s team, which includes Samriti, Kamal, Gagandeep, Ritika, Priyanka, Kavya, Sapna, Radha, Kuldeep, Shabnam, Manmeet and Kanishka.