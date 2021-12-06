Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab to play J&K in opening match of basketball championship
chandigarh news

Punjab to play J&K in opening match of basketball championship

The inaugural match of North Zone 71st Senior National Basketball Championship ( men and women) will be played between Punjab and J&K teams on Monday
Players of the Punjab basketball team with coaches and members of Punjab basketball association. (HT Photo)
Players of the Punjab basketball team with coaches and members of Punjab basketball association. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The inaugural match of North Zone 71st Senior National Basketball Championship ( men and women) will be played between Punjab and J&K teams on Monday.

General secretary of Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) Teja Singh Dhaliwal advised the teams to play a confident and disciplined game. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Ludhiana) Parminder Singh, who is organising secretary of the games wished success to the Punjab teams. J P Singh, vice-president of PBA, TS Riar and Brij Goyal from District Basketball Association informed that arrangements have already been made for the stay of six states’ teams and officials.

Punjab men’s team members, Amritpal Singh, Amyjot Singh, Gurbaz Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Arvinder Singh, Sukhdeep Pal Singh, Manjot Singh, Aakash Sharma, Mannatpreet Singh, Tejinderpal Singh, Navkarman Singh and Tarunpreet Singh will be coached by chief coach Rajinder Singh, assistant coach Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon and Davinderpal Singh Dhindsa .

Coach Ravinder Singh, Saloani and team manager Davinder Dhindsa will mentor Punjab women’s team, which includes Samriti, Kamal, Gagandeep, Ritika, Priyanka, Kavya, Sapna, Radha, Kuldeep, Shabnam, Manmeet and Kanishka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out