Tue, Sept 02, 2025
Punjab: Tractor driver killed in Hoshiarpur accident

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 03:24 am IST

Bus skidded and rammed into tractor-trolley before hitting car and scooter on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway.

A private bus collided with a tractor-trolley on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway at Moonak railway crossing on Monday, resulting in the death of the tractor driver and injuries to eight passengers.

Police personnel at the site where a bus overturned on Pathankot - Jalandhar highway in Dasuya area of Hoshiarpur on Monday. (PTI)
The bus was going from Gurdaspur to Ludhiana when it skidded and rammed into the tractor-trolley before hitting a car and a scooter.

The impact caused the bus to overturn, killing the tractor driver on the spot, station house officer, Tanda police station inspector Gurwinderjit Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Bilas, a migrant labourer residing in Munak village.

The injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Tanda.

The car and the scooter were also damaged in the collision but their drivers escaped unhurt.

