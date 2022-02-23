Punjab trails in vaccine coverage, 28% adults yet to get second dose

Despite speeding up the vaccination drive in view of the assembly polls in Punjab, the state continues to lag behind when it comes to national average.

According to the data obtained from CoWIN, Punjab has administered around 80 lakh doses since January 8, when the model code of conduct came into force in the state. The vaccination drive picked up pace following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

However, figures reveal that as on date, the state has administered first dose to about 96% people above the age of 18 years, whereas 72% of the adult population has been vaccinated with both doses.

This, in comparison with the national average, is short as India’s national average for the first jab is around 97% while it’s 77% for the second dose, the data gathered from CoWIN stated.

From 80 lakh jabs given since January 1, around 50 lakh were used for the second dose while remaining 30 lakh were administered in form of first dose.

On December 30, Punjab had vaccinated 75% of its eligible adults with the first jab whereas the second dose was administered to only 40%.

In the category of 18 years and above, Punjab has the target of vaccinating 2.27 crore people.

Punjab is among few states whose slow pace of vaccine has continuously remained below national average due to various factors.

State’s nodal officer for Covid, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the state is going to achieve its vaccination target by this weekend.

“The pace of the vaccination was slow before the announcement of the polls as the employees engaged with the drive were taking part in protests organised to press for their demands. But, the state has done remarkably well in during the period when the model code of conduct was in force,” said the nodal officer.

Notably, ECI, while pointing out the slow pace of vaccine drive, had ordered Punjab and other states going to polls to ramp up the drive in order to ensure ‘Covid-free’ elections.

