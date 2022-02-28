Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab transport dept tells RTAs to restore timetables favouring state-run buses
chandigarh news

Punjab transport dept tells RTAs to restore timetables favouring state-run buses

After assembly elections, RTAs starting withdrawing orders issued by Punjab transport department in December last year that had curtailed “illegal” route extensions and permits given to private operators
Permits issued to private operators during the Akali regime allowed integral coaches and luxury buses to run on highly lucrative routes in Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByNavrajdeep Singh, Patiala

The transport department has directed regional transport authorities (RTAs) to restore timetables favouring state-run undertakings, including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways, after much backlash from the unions in the past one week.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Punjab transport department had curtailed “illegal” extensions and permits given to private operators on 73 routes. However, after the polling concluded on February 20, RTAs across the state reportedly started withdrawing the orders that were issued in December last year.

“After the assembly elections, RTAs in different districts issued orders for restoration of permits and timetables favouring private operators,” said Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener of the PRTC-linked trade unions. He said the move was leading to losses to the tune of 10 lakh daily to the state-run transport undertakings.

State transport commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia said RTAs have been asked to look into the matter. “The orders were passed by them (RTAs) and they have to rectify it. The additional commissioner is looking into the matter,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

In 2011, the previous Akali regime had amended the transport policy allowing unlimited extensions to existing permits. The permits, issued between 2007 and 2017, allowed integral coaches and luxury buses to run on highly lucrative routes, primarily to Chandigarh, from different parts of the state. Influential transporters were allowed to have three to four extensions in the original bus route permits.

In 2012, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the state government to cancel these permits. The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2016. In its 2018 transport policy, the Congress government stated that it would cancel these extensions. The final orders came in December last year, just ahead of the model code of conduct, but were apparently rolled back by RTAs after the elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP