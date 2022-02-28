Punjab transport dept tells RTAs to restore timetables favouring state-run buses

The transport department has directed regional transport authorities (RTAs) to restore timetables favouring state-run undertakings, including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways, after much backlash from the unions in the past one week.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Punjab transport department had curtailed “illegal” extensions and permits given to private operators on 73 routes. However, after the polling concluded on February 20, RTAs across the state reportedly started withdrawing the orders that were issued in December last year.

“After the assembly elections, RTAs in different districts issued orders for restoration of permits and timetables favouring private operators,” said Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener of the PRTC-linked trade unions. He said the move was leading to losses to the tune of ₹10 lakh daily to the state-run transport undertakings.

State transport commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia said RTAs have been asked to look into the matter. “The orders were passed by them (RTAs) and they have to rectify it. The additional commissioner is looking into the matter,” he said.

In 2011, the previous Akali regime had amended the transport policy allowing unlimited extensions to existing permits. The permits, issued between 2007 and 2017, allowed integral coaches and luxury buses to run on highly lucrative routes, primarily to Chandigarh, from different parts of the state. Influential transporters were allowed to have three to four extensions in the original bus route permits.

In 2012, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the state government to cancel these permits. The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2016. In its 2018 transport policy, the Congress government stated that it would cancel these extensions. The final orders came in December last year, just ahead of the model code of conduct, but were apparently rolled back by RTAs after the elections.

