Punjab transport minister tells depts to rectify all accident black spots

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday directed the engineering departments to ensure rectification of all identified accident black spots in the state on priority.

Chairing the eleventh meeting of the Punjab State Road Safety Council (PSRSC) at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Warring also asked the finance department to ensure timely release of requisite funds on demand to departments of public works and local government and Punjab Mandi Board engaged in the process of rectification of black spots falling on state highways.

An accidental black spot is a road corridor of about 500-metre long on which either five road accidents, involving fatalities and grievous injuries, or 10 fatalities had been reported in the last three years.

“The state government has already completed rectification of 71 black spots falling on its highways, municipal and other link roads while the work is progressing fast on the remaining 56, which will be completed before the end of this month,” he said after the meeting.

In other decision, the minister also accorded approval to the proposal for appointment of transactional adviser and a consultant by Punjab Infrastructure Development Board for facilitation in statewide installation of road safety systems. He also asked the PWD to submit a revised proposal for funds allocation for pending rectification works at the earliest.

Expressing concern at fog-related road accidents, Warring directed the ADGP (traffic) to ensure strict legal action against offenders overloading their trolleys with dry fodder, wood and iron rods, which pose a grave threat to other commuters. The department was asked to examine the feasibility of attaching reflectors on transport vehicles at the time of passing the vehicle. The minister also directed the department to install traffic signage in both Punjabi and English across the state.

Of 797 black spots, 289 rectified

PSRSC director general R Venkatratnam informed the minister that the transport department study had identified 391 black spots across 12 districts in 2019, out of which 264 were on National Highways passing through the state. Of these 264, 218 have been rectified and work is in progress on the remaining 49. Meanwhile, of the 127 blackspots on state highways and other roads, 71 had been rectified.

In the second phase, more than 406 spots have been identified in remaining 11 districts, for which rectification process would begin soon, he said. Principal secretary, transport, K Siva Prasad, ADGP (traffic) SS Srivastava and state transport commissioner Amarbir Singh Sidhu were among those present in the meeting.