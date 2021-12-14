Punjab transport staff strike: 8 days on, stalemate continues

The meeting of protesting transport employees with top officials of the Punjab transport department remained inconclusive after the state government reportedly asked them to end their indefinite strike first.

Demanding regularisation of their jobs, nearly 8,200 contract and outsourced employees of the state transport undertakings, including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS, are on strike for the past eight days. Commuters have been left stranded with 90% government buses not operating due to the strike.

Harkesh Singh Vicky, vice-president of the contractual employees’ union, said the government had refused to talk on their demands, asking them to end their protest first.

“We were told by the transport department officials that they have been directed not to hold any negotiations on our demands till the bus service is resumed in the state,” he said, adding that the employees will now hold a state-level protest outside the chief minister’s residence in Kharar.

PRTC managing director Parneet Kaur Shergill said the authorities have already cleared their stance that the employees should end their protest and resume services before holding any talks. With its daily revenue dropping to ₹65 lakh, PRTC is facing ₹1.2-crore losses every day.