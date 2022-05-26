Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab, UK agree for tie-ups in agriculture, IT, food processing
chandigarh news

Punjab, UK agree for tie-ups in agriculture, IT, food processing

Decision taken during meeting of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis in Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis in Chandigarh on Thursday. (@BhagwantMann/Twitter)
Published on May 26, 2022 03:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab and the United Kingdom on Thursday agreed for further tie-ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.

Also read: Navjot Sidhu assigned role of clerk in Patiala jail

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis who called on the former in Chandigarh, said an official release.

During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors.

Mann said hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.

CM bats for direct flight from Chandigarh to London

Inviting British investors to Punjab, the chief minister said the state government will ensure a single window online clearance to all investors.

RELATED STORIES

The Punjab government will ensure a smooth and hassle-free mechanism for investors in the state, Mann said, adding that he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK.

Flagging the issue of direct flight from Chandigarh to London’s Heathrow Airport, the chief minister said this flight will act as a window for the people of Punjab to reach the western world. Mann said a number of airlines are already in touch with him for starting their flights once it gets approval.

The British high commissioner assured the chief minister of all possible help in this regard.

He said the UK is keen to firm up investment in these key sectors.

Ellis also lauded the zero-tolerance stance of the chief minister against corruption and said that it will further help in boosting confidence of investors in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP