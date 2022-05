Punjab, UK agree for tie-ups in agriculture, IT, food processing

Punjab and the United Kingdom on Thursday agreed for further tie-ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.

Also read: Navjot Sidhu assigned role of clerk in Patiala jail

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis who called on the former in Chandigarh, said an official release.

During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors.

Mann said hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.

CM bats for direct flight from Chandigarh to London

Inviting British investors to Punjab, the chief minister said the state government will ensure a single window online clearance to all investors.

The Punjab government will ensure a smooth and hassle-free mechanism for investors in the state, Mann said, adding that he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK.

Flagging the issue of direct flight from Chandigarh to London’s Heathrow Airport, the chief minister said this flight will act as a window for the people of Punjab to reach the western world. Mann said a number of airlines are already in touch with him for starting their flights once it gets approval.

The British high commissioner assured the chief minister of all possible help in this regard.

He said the UK is keen to firm up investment in these key sectors.

Ellis also lauded the zero-tolerance stance of the chief minister against corruption and said that it will further help in boosting confidence of investors in the state.