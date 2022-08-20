Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting 12,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, PUDA Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹12,000.

The search for absconding co-accused in this case, PUDA SDO Vijaypal Singh, is going on.

A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana.

He said the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above-mentioned SDO was demanding a bribe of ₹12,000 from him in lieu of issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for selling his plot located at New Pal Avenue, Amritsar.

The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. The said SDO could not be arrested as he was not present at the spot and raids were on to arrest him, he added.

A case has been registered against both the accused under sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

