Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting ₹12,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, PUDA Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹12,000
The search for absconding co-accused in this case, PUDA SDO Vijaypal Singh, is going on.
A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana.
He said the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above-mentioned SDO was demanding a bribe of ₹12,000 from him in lieu of issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for selling his plot located at New Pal Avenue, Amritsar.
The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. The said SDO could not be arrested as he was not present at the spot and raids were on to arrest him, he added.
A case has been registered against both the accused under sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Crop loss: Abohar farmer dies 10 days after consuming poison
A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka's Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack. His uncle, a resident of Mehrana village, said the victim was upset due to loss to his crop. SAD disciplinary panel holds meeting The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka here.
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only. In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.
Punjab: 8 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail
Eight mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Friday, just a week after the seizure of 32 mobile phones, raising questions over the security arrangements by the prison authorities. Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the Faridkot jail assistant superintendents -- Ranjit Singh, Bhim Tej Singla and Davinder Singh. Despite action, the smuggling of banned items inside the jail goes unabated.
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow
Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttar Pradesh capital. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground. The city's north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes; they are not commonly felt by people.
Manesar couple dupe woman of ₹3.75cr in bogus land deal, police say probe on
Gurugram: A husband and wife were booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy after they allegedly duped a woman of ₹3.75 crore that shYadavad received from the Haryana government as compensation for her land that was acquired in 2011, police said on Friday. Police identified the accused couple as Sandeep Yadav and Manju Rani, and said they were in their early 40s.
