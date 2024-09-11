 Punjab: VB nabs gramin rozgar sewak for accepting ₹5k bribe - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: VB nabs gramin rozgar sewak for accepting 5k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Sep 12, 2024 05:46 AM IST

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Gurpreet Singh, a panchayat secretary, for accepting a ₹5,000 bribe linked to MGNERGA jobs in Faridkot.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a gramin rozgar sewak after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 5,000 in Punjab’s Faridkot district.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ferozepur range. (HT File)
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ferozepur range. (HT File)

The arrested Gurpreet Singh is the panchayat secretary of Marrar village in the district. He also works as the gramin rozgar sewak under the MGNERGA scheme.

An official spokesperson for the VB said Gurpreet was arrested following a complaint lodged by Shindar Singh, a resident of the village, who provides labour under the scheme.

“The complainant has alleged that the accused had demanded 5,000 against providing daily wage jobs to the labour contractor for the works under the MGNERGA scheme,” the VB spokesperson said.

“The complainant had recorded the conversation with the said accused while demanding the bribe and provided the same as an evidence to the VB,” he added.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ferozepur range.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On