Punjab vigilance nabs jail warder, bus hawker in corruption cases

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested jail warder Harpreet Singh posted at the Central Jail Amritsar, who was on the run in a bribery case. He had taken a bribe of ₹8,000 from an inmate, Gursewak Singh lodged in the said jail by threatening to file a case against him after the recovery of a mobile phone from him.

In a separate case, accused Jasbir Singh, of Kureshia village, Jalandhar, has also been arrested who was a private bus hawker at the Jalandhar Bus Stand. He was absconding in a bribery case for collecting bribes from private bus owners for changing the departure times of government buses from the bus stand in connivance with Punjab Roadways employees to give advantages to private buses.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said Harpreet Singh, a resident of Vairowal Darapur, Tarn Taran, took a bribe of ₹8,000 from an inmate Gursewak Singh. In this regard, a case had already been registered against him at police station Islamabad, Amritsar under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Section 42, 52-A of the Jail Act but this case was transferred to the VB as it involved provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After the arrest of the above said accused, further investigation is going on.

He informed that VB had registered a corruption case in which some employees of the Punjab Roadways and private individuals were accused of taking bribes daily/monthly basis by changing the departure timings of government buses from the bus stand to benefit private buses. He said that in this case the absconding accused Jasbir Singh has been arrested from the Jalandhar bus stand and further investigation is under progress.