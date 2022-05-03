Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state.

Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.

On the issue of coal supply crisis for thermal plants, the minister said, “Not only Punjab but the entire country is facing a coal crisis. But, Punjab is still in a better position than other states.”

The power demand has already crossed 8,500 MW and the power corporation is meeting this demand, which is 40% more than the previous year, said Singh, who was accompanied by the PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director Baldev Singh Sran.

He said all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to all sections of the state, be it agricultural, industrial, commercial or domestic consumers.

Efforts are being made to reoperationalise the Pachwara coal mines and the supply of coal from it to thermal power plants of the state is expected to start by the end of June, Singh said.

He said as the demand has increased manifold, the state government is working to ensure that all state-owned and private thermal plants operate at full capacity.