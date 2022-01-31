Punjab-Haryana HC virtual hearings with full strength of judges from Feb 1

The Punjab and Haryana high court has decided to resume virtual hearings with full strength of judges from February 1. However, physical hearings won’t take place for the time being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official said that decision has been taken in view of fresh guidelines from Chandigarh administration and the decline in number of Covid cases. It was on January 5 that the high court had switched to virtual hearings in the wake of spike in Covid cases. From January 10, the court had further curtailed operations and only 50% judges were holding courts since then. Meanwhile, the high court administration has decided to adjourn the old cases listed for hearing in February for September and October 2022.