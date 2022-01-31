Punjab-Haryana HC virtual hearings with full strength of judges from Feb 1

The Punjab and Haryana high court has decided to resume virtual hearings with full strength of judges from February 1. However, physical hearings won’t take place for the time being.

An official said that decision has been taken in view of fresh guidelines from Chandigarh administration and the decline in number of Covid cases. It was on January 5 that the high court had switched to virtual hearings in the wake of spike in Covid cases. From January 10, the court had further curtailed operations and only 50% judges were holding courts since then. Meanwhile, the high court administration has decided to adjourn the old cases listed for hearing in February for September and October 2022.