Punjabi actor, constable turn witnesses; record statements in Sangrur bribery case

Punjabi film actor Hobby Dhaliwal and a senior police constable have turned witnesses in a bribery case against Sangrur superintendent of police Karanveer Singh and recorded their statements in the case in the district session court here, a senior police official said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP Sangrur Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Kamaldeep Singh alias Hobby Dhaliwal and Amandeep Singh, a senior police constable, have given their statements under section 164 of the CrPC in the case.

Both these witnesses are acquaintances of Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal Singh, who allegedly paid ₹ 3 lakh to a cop, Davinder Singh, who further passed it on to SP Karanveer to settle an FIR.

The duo stated in their statement that they had accompanied Hasandeep and Kirpal to SP (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema’s office to record their statement before the SIT. Kirpal and Hasandeep had given their statement without any use of force or influence.

Hasandeep and Kirpal on May 13 alleged in the Punjab and Haryana high court that Sangrur police used them as a tool to register the case against SP Karanveer Singh. They also alleged that Sangrur police forced them to sign a blank paper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Punjab Police probe, Hasandeep and Kirpal had paid ₹ 3 lakh to a cop, Davinder , who further passed it on to Karanveer to settle a February 2022 FIR. This FIR pertained to a case of attempt to murder registered against Gurmej Singh (husband), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), Bupinder Singh (marriage broker) and Komaljeet Kaur and Shaminder Kaur (both sister-in-laws) at the Khanauri police station for allegedly setting 33-year-old Parmjit Kaur on fire.