Punjabi actor, constable turn witnesses; record statements in Sangrur bribery case
Punjabi film actor Hobby Dhaliwal and a senior police constable have turned witnesses in a bribery case against Sangrur superintendent of police Karanveer Singh and recorded their statements in the case in the district session court here, a senior police official said on Friday.
SSP Sangrur Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Kamaldeep Singh alias Hobby Dhaliwal and Amandeep Singh, a senior police constable, have given their statements under section 164 of the CrPC in the case.
Both these witnesses are acquaintances of Hasandeep Singh and Kirpal Singh, who allegedly paid ₹ 3 lakh to a cop, Davinder Singh, who further passed it on to SP Karanveer to settle an FIR.
The duo stated in their statement that they had accompanied Hasandeep and Kirpal to SP (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema’s office to record their statement before the SIT. Kirpal and Hasandeep had given their statement without any use of force or influence.
Hasandeep and Kirpal on May 13 alleged in the Punjab and Haryana high court that Sangrur police used them as a tool to register the case against SP Karanveer Singh. They also alleged that Sangrur police forced them to sign a blank paper.
According to the Punjab Police probe, Hasandeep and Kirpal had paid ₹ 3 lakh to a cop, Davinder , who further passed it on to Karanveer to settle a February 2022 FIR. This FIR pertained to a case of attempt to murder registered against Gurmej Singh (husband), Balwinder Kaur (mother-in-law), Bupinder Singh (marriage broker) and Komaljeet Kaur and Shaminder Kaur (both sister-in-laws) at the Khanauri police station for allegedly setting 33-year-old Parmjit Kaur on fire.
-
Test soil before opting for direct seeding of rice: Agri experts
Moga plant protection officer Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar said, “Rice seeds should never be cultivated in light-textured soil as it is deficient in iron. Soil should be of the right texture to improve irrigation, water management and to ensure germination of rice seeds,” he said. The agriculture department has set a target of bringing 1,202 hectares of land under DSR in Punjab. Agricultural experts say the seeds should be planted before the onset of monsoon.
-
Car robbed in Khanna by men posing as police officers
At least 10 miscreants, posing as police officers, robbed a car from two men which belonged to their employer on the National Highway near Khanna's Libra village late on Thursday night. In Ravi's complaint, Jagraon-based trader Vijay Kumar stated that his employees, Ravi and Ajay Kumar, were returning from Delhi in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car when some people who introduced themselves as cops signalled them to stop.
-
Adopt zero tolerance towards polluters of rivers : Sukhbir Badal to AAP government
Expressing shock at the contamination of river waters in Punjab due to unchecked flow of industrial waste into them, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to come out with a policy to clean the state's water bodies and adopt zero tolerance towards polluters.
-
Thieves bring down two transmission towers in Bathinda
Around 20 villages were plunged into darkness after two 66 kilovolt transmission towers collapsed near Rampura town on Thursday evening. It is suspected that unidentified persons had been stealing metal parts from the structures, which caused the collapse. Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) officials said it was unusual for thieves to target high-power transmission line towers.
-
There's a saying in Hindi—baal ki khaal ukharna, to peel off the skin of the hair. That's what this grey-haired man is upto, on a pavement here in central Delhi. In his 60s, Dada has retired from his day job in 2017 — “but I feel restless at home.” Dada will tie up these “seek” together into a single broom, he says. His wife is employed in the same organisation, he says.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics