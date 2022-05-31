Punjabi actor, NSUI state chief scuffle over monetary dispute; lodge counter complaints

High drama unfolded here on Monday when Punjabi actor Kartar Singh Cheema and NSUI state president Akshay Sharma embroiled in a scuffle over a monetary dispute, with the latter accusing the former of issuing threats to him and the two sides lodging complaints against each other.

The two men entered into a scuffle at Lawrence road, following which police came to the spot and took them to Civil Lines police station where the duo lodged complaints against each other.

Station house officer (SHO) Amolakdeep Singh said, “we brought both the parties to police station and took their complaints. Our investigation is on and action will be taken as per the law.”

Sharma accused Cheema of issuing threats to him through Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who, according to police, has claimed the responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, saying that the actor owed him ₹ 25 lakh and had refused to return the money.

Police is yet to verify if Goldy Brar had issued any threat to Sharma.

“Whenever I used to demand my money back, Cheema got threat calls issued against me. Today, Cheema indicated me to stop near the Lawrence road. He told me that he would not give me a single penny and threatened me,” Sharma said.

However, Cheema said that Sharma’s men intercepted him and attacked him while he was shooting a movie. He said that they also pointed a pistol at him.

On Sharma’s claim of receiving threats through Brar, Cheema said, “Anybody can claim himself anybody by calling using foreign numbers. It is mere a publicity stunt by Akshay,” he said.

Cheema also urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure his security.