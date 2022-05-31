Punjabi actor, NSUI state chief scuffle over monetary dispute; lodge counter complaints
High drama unfolded here on Monday when Punjabi actor Kartar Singh Cheema and NSUI state president Akshay Sharma embroiled in a scuffle over a monetary dispute, with the latter accusing the former of issuing threats to him and the two sides lodging complaints against each other.
The two men entered into a scuffle at Lawrence road, following which police came to the spot and took them to Civil Lines police station where the duo lodged complaints against each other.
Station house officer (SHO) Amolakdeep Singh said, “we brought both the parties to police station and took their complaints. Our investigation is on and action will be taken as per the law.”
Sharma accused Cheema of issuing threats to him through Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who, according to police, has claimed the responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, saying that the actor owed him ₹ 25 lakh and had refused to return the money.
Police is yet to verify if Goldy Brar had issued any threat to Sharma.
“Whenever I used to demand my money back, Cheema got threat calls issued against me. Today, Cheema indicated me to stop near the Lawrence road. He told me that he would not give me a single penny and threatened me,” Sharma said.
However, Cheema said that Sharma’s men intercepted him and attacked him while he was shooting a movie. He said that they also pointed a pistol at him.
On Sharma’s claim of receiving threats through Brar, Cheema said, “Anybody can claim himself anybody by calling using foreign numbers. It is mere a publicity stunt by Akshay,” he said.
Cheema also urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure his security.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics