Punjabi film devp council to be established: Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh on Thursday announced that a Punjabi Film Development Council will be set up to promote the language and culture
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was speaking during an award function organised at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, to honour Punjabi actors, singers, musicians and background artists for their contributions. (HT)
Updated on Dec 17, 2021 02:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

He was speaking during an award function organised at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, to honour Punjabi actors, singers, musicians and background artists for their contributions.

He was speaking during an award function organised at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, to honour Punjabi actors, singers, musicians and background artists for their contributions.

The CM Channi said that the proposal to establish the council will be cleared in the coming cabinet meeting. He said that it is the need of hour to promote the glorious cultural heritage of the state through films, which is one of the most effective ways of communication.

During the function organised by Punjabi Film, Music and Television Guild Society and Punjab Tourism Department, the CM honoured Punjabi folk singers late Gurmeet Bawa and Sardool Sikander with “Shan-E-Punjab tribute Award” and musician Charanjit Ahuja and actor Gaggu Gill with “Shan--E-Punjab lifetime achievement awards”.

Those present on the occasion included Sidhu Mooselwala, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and actors Yograj Singh, Upasna Singh, Satinder Satti, Ranjit Bawa and Master Saleem. Prominent Punjabi singers Gippi Grewal, Sunanda Sharma and Ranjit Bawa who performed on the occasion were also honoured by the chief minister. Others who were honoured included actor Dev Kharod and singers Gurlej Akhtar and Kulwinder Kaily.

