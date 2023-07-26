Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda passes away in Ludhiana

Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda, 64, passed away after a brief illness in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda, 64, passed away after a brief illness in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. (HT file photo)

Shinda was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for treatment on July 11.

Rajya Sabha AAP member Sanjeev Arora, who is also the vice-president of the DMCH Managing Society, said in a statement that Shinda was brought to DMCH from another private hospital a few days ago and was admitted in the ICU as his condition was serious. He said the singer had been on ventilator.

Also read: Former Punjab CPS Gurbinder Atwal dead

Known for his soulful voice and unique style of rendering folk songs, Shinda, who hailed from Chhoti Ayali village in Ludhiana district, rose to prominence in the 1970s. Songs such as Jatt jeona morh, Putt Jattan de and Yaaran da truck balliye were popular decades after their release.

Shinda had also appeared in Punjabi films such as Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da.

Besides singing, Shinda was an accomplished songwriter and musician. He had a deep understanding of the culture and history of Punjab, which was reflected in his compositions.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences and tweeted, “Extremely saddened to hear the news of the death of Surinder Shinda ji. The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever.”

The Punjabi music fraternity also mourned the loss of the artiste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON