Punjabi University postpones semester exams amid teacher stir

Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, on Monday postponed all semester examinations in view of the ongoing strike of teachers.

The exams were to start on Tuesday. The varsity is yet to issue a fresh schedule.

On the call given by the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations, teachers across government universities and colleges have suspended academic activities to demand the implementation of UGC pay scales. The university employees have also decided to boycott examination process.

Punjabi University teachers’ union president Prof Bhupinder Singh Virk said: “We have been forced to start the agitation due to the failure of the Punjab government to keep its promise of implementing UGC pay scales. Punjab is the only state which is yet to implement UGC pay scales notified in November 2017 and UGC regulations notified in 2018.”

