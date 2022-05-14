Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab-origin CA jailed for 5.5 yrs in UK for fraud

Sukhvinder Singh, 73, was sentenced on four counts of fraud and one count of money laundering at York Crown Court in north-east England on Thursday. The court heard that the victim, identified only as ‘A’, has learning, social, and physical disabilities and was targeted and duped by Singh
An Indian-origin chartered accountant (CA) has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years of imprisonment by a UK court after being convicted for exploiting a vulnerable victim out of money and assets worth 331,858 pounds 3.14 crore) .
Published on May 14, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

London

Sukhvinder Singh, 73, was sentenced on four counts of fraud and one count of money laundering at York Crown Court in north-east England on Thursday. The court heard that the victim, identified only as ‘A’, has learning, social, and physical disabilities and was targeted and duped by Singh.

“Singh put himself forward as a trusted friend and professional financial adviser for an individual with considerable vulnerabilities. His actions, in diverting money and property for his own personal gain, was a huge breach of trust, and failed to support and protect the victim,” said Andrea Thomas, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID).

“He may have obtained further assets from the victim but for the work of North Yorkshire police who helped to build a strong and compelling case. The conviction and sentence follow close team working between the CPS and police and results in justice for the victim. The CPS will be seeking to start proceedings on getting back Singh’s ill-gotten gains,” he said.

